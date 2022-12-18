Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth $1,847,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

ERIC opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

