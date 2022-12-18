Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) versus Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Financial Survey

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 8.99% 20.53% 7.45% Airspan Networks -53.23% N/A -58.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 3 10 6 0 2.16 Airspan Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 369.35%. Airspan Networks has a consensus price target of $4.92, indicating a potential upside of 287.14%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

8.5% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Airspan Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $27.08 billion 0.70 $2.65 billion $0.72 7.93 Airspan Networks $177.28 million 0.53 -$71.91 million ($1.29) -0.98

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats Airspan Networks on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software. This segment also provides integrated antenna and transport solutions; and a range of service portfolio covering network deployment and support. The Digital Services segment offers software-based solutions for business support systems, operational support systems, communication services, core networks, and cloud infrastructure. The Managed Services segment provides networks and IT managed, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance services to telecom operators. The Emerging Business and Other segment includes emerging businesses comprising Internet of Things; iconectiv; Cradlepoint that offers wireless edge WAN 4G and 5G enterprise solutions; and Red Bee Media, MediaKind, and other new businesses. It operates in North America, Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, South East Asia, Oceania, India, North East Asia, and internationally. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Airspan Networks

(Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.