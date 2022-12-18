Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.32) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Telefónica from €2.90 ($3.05) to €2.70 ($2.84) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 341.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,202.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

