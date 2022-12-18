TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stake Lessened by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lowered its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 70,100 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 19.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888,682 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,930,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $617,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,963,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,903,000 after acquiring an additional 491,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $475,379,000 after acquiring an additional 755,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 13.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,592,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Down 1.5 %

TU stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

