Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

TENX stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.46.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tenax Therapeutics

About Tenax Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,836 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Articles

