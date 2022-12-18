Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance
TENX stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.46.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tenax Therapeutics
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.