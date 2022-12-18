TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $204.91 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00071115 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00052819 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001133 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008147 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021963 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001497 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004177 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000218 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,117,462 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,355,932 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.