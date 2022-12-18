Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Tezos has a total market cap of $774.33 million and $23.86 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00005024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002564 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007692 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 941,596,503 coins and its circulating supply is 920,164,046 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

