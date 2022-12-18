The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $144.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.