The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 194,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $271.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

