The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) is Copeland Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group accounts for about 2.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of The Ensign Group worth $73,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $95.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.34. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $770.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.71 million. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,137 shares of company stock worth $1,986,116. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.