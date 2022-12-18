The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Update

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GYYMF remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The Gym Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

