The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Short Interest Update

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 9,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

IPG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.46. 6,686,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,858. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ING Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

