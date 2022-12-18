Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $218.95 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00071177 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053026 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001135 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008187 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022099 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004203 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000125 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
