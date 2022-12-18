Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0367

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $218.38 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00071233 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00052676 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001154 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008183 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022283 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.