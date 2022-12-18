ThetaDrop (TDROP) 1-Day Volume Hits $21,842.47

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $40.96 million and approximately $21,842.47 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

