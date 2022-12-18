Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$170.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.57.

TRI opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.00.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,803,000 after acquiring an additional 691,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,199 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,181,000 after buying an additional 340,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,351,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,071 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

