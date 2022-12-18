Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,814.25

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $42.60 million and approximately $6,814.25 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.28603869 USD and is down -6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $119,690.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

