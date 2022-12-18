Tokocrypto Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $144.45 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $880.50 or 0.05246071 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00489410 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,866.99 or 0.28997803 BTC.

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,943,045 coins. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

