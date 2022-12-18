TomoChain (TOMO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.92 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $25.87 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001650 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,683,900 coins. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

