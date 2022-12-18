Toncoin Price Reaches $2.58 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.82 billion and approximately $44.03 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00015415 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VRES (VRS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040852 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020119 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00219560 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.57248676 USD and is up 7.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $56,473,368.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

