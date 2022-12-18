TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after buying an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,571,000 after buying an additional 566,243 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($69.47) to €68.00 ($71.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($57.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $62.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

