Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Shares of TCLAF opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

