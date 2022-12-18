Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Transcontinental Price Performance
Shares of TCLAF opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $16.87.
About Transcontinental
