Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Cormark

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cormark to C$25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Transcontinental Trading Up 0.1 %

TCL.A stock opened at C$15.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$14.44 and a 52-week high of C$21.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.15.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

