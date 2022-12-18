Tri Star Advisors Inc. Acquires 977 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.12 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.31.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.