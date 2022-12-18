Tri Star Advisors Inc. Acquires 977 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.12 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.31.

