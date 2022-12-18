Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.36. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 345.70% and a negative net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

