Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.36. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 4.12.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 345.70% and a negative net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
