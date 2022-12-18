Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 1,073 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $152.16 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.63.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

