Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 2.1% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $161.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

