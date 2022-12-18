Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.