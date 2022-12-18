Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,132 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

NYSE AXP opened at $146.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.24 and its 200-day moving average is $150.17. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.