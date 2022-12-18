Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 86.7% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 27,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock opened at $529.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

