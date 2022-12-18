Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $246.62 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.87 and a 200-day moving average of $238.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

