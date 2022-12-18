Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 716.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 37.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,437 shares of company stock worth $18,573,045. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CFLT opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The business had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

