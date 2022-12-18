Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,783 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $206.89 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $389.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.74 and its 200 day moving average is $202.14.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.