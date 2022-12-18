Truist Financial Cuts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $22.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.78.

NYSE:CNM opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 19.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter worth $374,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 14.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

