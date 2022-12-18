UBS Group Begins Coverage on GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GH Research Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. GH Research has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.05 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.93.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

About GH Research

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 249.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 69.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 373.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

