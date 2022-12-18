UBS Group Cuts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $441.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $456.00 to $441.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $399.48.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $345.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.75. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $2,559,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $364,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $9,136,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

