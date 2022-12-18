UBS Group Trims Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price to $66.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.08.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at $20,466,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $3,566,223. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,510,000 after purchasing an additional 235,823 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,268,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 94,609 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

