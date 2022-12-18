UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. UGI has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at UGI

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UGI to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after acquiring an additional 522,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UGI by 24.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 456,937 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

