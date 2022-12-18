Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 641 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $146.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

