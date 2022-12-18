Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,240 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $78,763,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 330.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 771,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 1,105,626 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,978.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 514,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 497,787 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 620,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 352,045 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after buying an additional 309,801 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

