Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,219 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,905,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 495,491 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 97,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 299,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 73,838 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.