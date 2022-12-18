Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,049 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,725 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.