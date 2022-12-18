Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 645 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.8% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 50.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,889,614. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

