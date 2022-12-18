Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Trading Up 3.7 %

Ultralife stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $83,144.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 895,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,978.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,996 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $83,144.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 895,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,978.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 25,694 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $103,032.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 969,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,065.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 89,770 shares of company stock valued at $362,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultralife by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ultralife by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ultralife by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.