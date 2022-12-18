Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Trading Up 3.7 %
Ultralife stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.18.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultralife by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ultralife by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ultralife by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
