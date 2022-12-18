United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,143 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

