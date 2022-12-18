United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

United Utilities Group Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UUGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.50) to GBX 1,025 ($12.58) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($12.02) to GBX 990 ($12.15) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 990 ($12.15) to GBX 1,010 ($12.39) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

