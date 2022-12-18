Unizen (ZCX) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

Unizen (ZCX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Unizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $15.98 million and $553,661.90 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $870.18 or 0.05209342 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00486204 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.13 or 0.28807840 BTC.

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

