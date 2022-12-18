UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.78 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.78 billion and approximately $2.01 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $3.97 or 0.00023697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00384180 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017654 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.98288149 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,408,898.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

