UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $3.97 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and $1.90 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.97 or 0.00023673 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00384804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001025 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00017654 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.98288149 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,408,898.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.