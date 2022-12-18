USD Coin (USDC) Tops One Day Volume of $1.09 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion and $1.09 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001688 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $881.04 or 0.05257448 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00487618 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,841.64 or 0.28891626 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,973,862,909 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars.
